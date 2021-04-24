Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $400.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.