Trust Wallet Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.81 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $134.91 million and $9.81 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00270160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.01016783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.34 or 1.00117049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00617127 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

