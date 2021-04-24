TrustSwap Price Reaches $3.74 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $306.06 million and $5.53 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00007373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00063347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.00642979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.89 or 0.07741715 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

