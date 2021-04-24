Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 71.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trxade Group by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trxade Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trxade Group stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of 157.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Trxade Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Trxade Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

