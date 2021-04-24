Tsfg LLC Buys 2,684 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 46,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 79,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

