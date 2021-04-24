Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

Several research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

