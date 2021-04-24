Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.
Several research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.
Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
