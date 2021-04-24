Typhoon Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $80,065.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,139,678.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.01 or 0.10647826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00266513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.00993043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.21 or 1.01759656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.24 or 0.00608644 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,670 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.