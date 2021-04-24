U Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $731,432.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, U Network has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $9.35 million and $731,432.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.