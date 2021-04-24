Ubex Price Tops $0.0009 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Ubex has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00388830 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

