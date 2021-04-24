Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.72 or 0.00400680 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004728 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

