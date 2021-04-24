Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,921.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $75,921.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,928.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.06 or 0.04484544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.21 or 0.00461084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $785.31 or 0.01572883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00747532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.50 or 0.00481681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00414855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

