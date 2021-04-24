UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,387 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

SIG opened at $63.58 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

