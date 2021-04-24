UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 27,963 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Switch by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Switch by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Switch by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWCH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.