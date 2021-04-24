UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,015 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vicor worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VICR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $90.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

