UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Owens & Minor worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

