UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 18,345 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.
In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.
Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Santander Consumer USA Company Profile
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.
