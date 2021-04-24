UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 18,345 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

NYSE SC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

