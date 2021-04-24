UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 25,128 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.