UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 232,573 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

