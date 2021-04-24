UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESE opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

