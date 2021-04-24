UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Belden worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Belden by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

NYSE:BDC opened at $43.87 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

