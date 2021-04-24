UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.