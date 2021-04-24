UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

EPAY opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -272.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $77,684.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,667,729.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $954,402 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

