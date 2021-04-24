UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 62,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.11 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

