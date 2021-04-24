UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

