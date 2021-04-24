UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.