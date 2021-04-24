UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

