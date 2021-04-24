UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $6,068,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.