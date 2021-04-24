UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXPI stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,538,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,976,076.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,350. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

