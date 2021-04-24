UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Infinera worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INFN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.