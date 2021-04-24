UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Welbilt worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $58,868,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,426,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after buying an additional 1,914,312 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $16,927,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welbilt by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

WBT stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

