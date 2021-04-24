UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.