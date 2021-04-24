UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Overstock.com worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 75.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Overstock.com by 469.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

