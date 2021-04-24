UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Masonite International worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $131.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

