UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

