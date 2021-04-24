UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 92,528 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of OPKO Health worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

