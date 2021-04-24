UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Knowles worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $7,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 161,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

