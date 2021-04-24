UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Parsons worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Parsons by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,453,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Parsons by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after buying an additional 154,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after buying an additional 209,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.