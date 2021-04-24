UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Franklin Street Properties worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

