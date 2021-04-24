UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

JELD stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

