UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avaya worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

