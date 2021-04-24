UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Washington Federal worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.