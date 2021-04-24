UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $44.91 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

