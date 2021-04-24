UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Northwest Natural worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $55.26 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

