UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,198 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.