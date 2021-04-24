UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,785 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Springowl Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.04 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

