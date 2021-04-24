UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,884 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 407,088 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE MWA opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.