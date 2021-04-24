UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,419 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $34.07 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

