UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,149 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $6,960,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 198,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,009,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

