UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

