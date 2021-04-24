UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

UDR stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

